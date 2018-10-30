Rebel leader to attend peace ceremony in South Sudan

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Rebel leader to attend peace ceremony in South Sudan

It will be the first time Riek Machar has set foot in the city since he fled two years ago under a hail of gunfire when an earlier peace deal collapsed.

FILE: South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar speaks during the ceremony after the two South Sudanese arch-foes agreed in Khartoum on 27 June 2018 to a 'permanent' ceasefire to take effect within 72 hours in their country. Picture: AFP
FILE: South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar speaks during the ceremony after the two South Sudanese arch-foes agreed in Khartoum on 27 June 2018 to a 'permanent' ceasefire to take effect within 72 hours in their country. Picture: AFP
29 minutes ago

JUBA - South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar will return to the capital Juba this week to take part in a peace ceremony, a spokesman said Tuesday.

It will be the first time Machar has set foot in the city since he fled two years ago under a hail of gunfire when an earlier peace deal collapsed.

Lam Paul Gabriel, a spokesman for Machar's SPLM-IO rebel group, said the leader will "travel to Juba for the peace celebration" due Wednesday.

President Salva Kiir, Machar's former ally turned bitter enemy, as well as some regional heads of state, are also expected at the ceremony to publicly welcome the most recent peace agreement, signed in September.

Machar's previous homecoming, in April 2016, was put off by wrangling over how many bodyguards he could bring with him and what weapons they would carry, but Gabriel said this time Machar would be accompanied by only around 30 political figures.

"We are worried for his security in Juba, but the truth is here: we are for peace, and what we are trying to do is build trust. So that is why he is able to leave his forces behind and just go with politicians," Gabriel said.

South Sudan's civil war began in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar - then his deputy - of plotting a coup.

The conflict has split the country along ethnic lines and seen mass rape, the forced recruitment of child soldiers and attacks on civilians. It has caused one of the world's deepest humanitarian crises.

Several ceasefires and peace agreements have so far failed to end the fighting that has killed an estimated 380,000 people, uprooted a third of the population, forced nearly two-and-a-half million into exile as refugees and triggered bouts of deadly famine.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA