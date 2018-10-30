Real Madrid sack manager Julen Lopetegui

Lopetegui took over the coveted but equally unforgiving Real job in June, following the departure of three-time Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane.

JOHANNESBURG – It has been among football's topics of discussion for a number of days and on Monday, it was confirmed - Real Madrid had had enough of Julen Lopetegui and fired him just four months into his tenure.

Lopetegui took over the coveted but equally unforgiving Real job in June, following the departure of three-time Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane.

His take over of the Real position was also not without its own drama with the 51-year-old Spaniard's appointment made public just a couple of days before the start of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, where he was to lead the 2010 champions Spain.

The Spanish Football Association refused to associate itself with a man who could not inform them accordingly of his decision to leave the national team for Real, and so, they showed him the door just two days before the Russian World Cup was to begin.

Lopetegui's stint with Los Blancos didn't start glamourously as he lost the Uefa Super Cup to city rivals Atletico Madrid. His first official loss.

For his next 14 games after the season's curtain-raiser, Lopetegui would only manage six wins, two draws and suffered six losses. Among those defeats was Sunday's humiliation at the hands of rivals Barçelona, there they were hammered 5-1 in El Clásico. That beating would prove to be the last straw to break the camel's back.

Real Madrid find themselves in ninth place on La Liga, six points above the relegation zone and an unflattering seven points behind log leaders Barça. They've taken just 14 points from possible 30 in the league, which is their worst start in 17 years.

Real's B team manager Santiago Solari has been handed the reins temporarily as club president Florentino Perez goes in search of a man to resuscitate the European champions.

Former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been heavily linked with the job, but an appointment of someone is expected in the coming days.