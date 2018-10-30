Prominent lawyer Pete Mihalik shot dead outside CT school

The incident happened outside the Reddam House School on Tuesday morning as Mihalik was dropping off his son.

JOHANNESBURG – Prominent defence lawyer Pete Mihalik has been shot dead outside a school in Cape Town, which has now been placed on lockdown.

It's understood the boy was wounded in the incident.

Police have confirmed Mihalik was shot but are yet to release any more details.

The advocate acted for several people linked to the criminal underworld as well as high-profile gangsters.