Prohibition order against Health Dept’s ‘unsafe’ Civitas building

The notice prohibits the Health Department from allowing employees to occupy the Civitas building because it's unsafe and unhealthy.

PRETORIA - The Department of Labour’s chief building inspector has issued a prohibition order against the Health Department’s head office in the Pretoria inner city and has ordered that it be evacuated.

While the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) has welcomed the decision, the department says its appealing it.

Last month, the department rejected claims made by unions and employees that the building was unsafe.

The PSA says the Department of Labour’s prohibition notice follows its meeting with the chief inspector on Monday.

The notice prohibits the Health Department from allowing employees to occupy the Civitas building because it's unsafe and unhealthy.

The inspector flagged both the ventilation system as well as the fire activator and sprinkler systems as not functional.

The Health Department’s Valerie Rennie says they are appealing the decision.

“There was supposed to be an inspection before the prohibition could be issued. There was no inspection.”

The PSA says it’s been complaining about the state of the building since April and considers this decision a victory for employees.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)