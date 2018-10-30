Prohibition order against Health Dept’s ‘unsafe’ Civitas building

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Prohibition order against Health Dept’s ‘unsafe’ Civitas building

The notice prohibits the Health Department from allowing employees to occupy the Civitas building because it's unsafe and unhealthy.

Civitas Building on Struben Street in the Pretoria city centre. Picture: luftbildsuche.de
Civitas Building on Struben Street in the Pretoria city centre. Picture: luftbildsuche.de
44 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Department of Labour’s chief building inspector has issued a prohibition order against the Health Department’s head office in the Pretoria inner city and has ordered that it be evacuated.

While the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) has welcomed the decision, the department says its appealing it.

Last month, the department rejected claims made by unions and employees that the building was unsafe.

The PSA says the Department of Labour’s prohibition notice follows its meeting with the chief inspector on Monday.

The notice prohibits the Health Department from allowing employees to occupy the Civitas building because it's unsafe and unhealthy.

The inspector flagged both the ventilation system as well as the fire activator and sprinkler systems as not functional.

The Health Department’s Valerie Rennie says they are appealing the decision.

“There was supposed to be an inspection before the prohibition could be issued. There was no inspection.”

The PSA says it’s been complaining about the state of the building since April and considers this decision a victory for employees.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA