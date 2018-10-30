‘Problems behind Esidimeni tragedy were misdiagnosed’
Retired Judge Johann Kriegler says Gauteng Health Department officials mandated to inspect mental health facilities must do a better job.
JOHANNESBURG - Retired Judge Johann Kriegler has told Gauteng mental health experts that he believes the problems behind the Life Esidimeni tragedy were misdiagnosed, and the tragedy could be repeated if they are not properly resolved.
Doctors, nurses, social workers, government officials and academics are meeting in Boksburg on Tuesday for the Annual Mental Health Summit.
At least 144 patients died after the Gauteng Health Department ended its contract with the Life Esidimeni group in 2016 and transferred patients to ill-equipped or illegal NGOs.
“I do believe that the role of the Mental Health Review Board was grossly overstated, and dangerously so,” says Kriegler.
Kriegler has told mental health experts in Boksburg that Health Department officials mandated to inspect mental health facilities must do a better job.
He says the Mental Health Review Board doesn’t have the power to inspect or remove patients from ill-equipped facilities as widely assumed.
“(And) I see that the weaknesses that led to the tragedy still exists.”
Kriegler says a gap still exists, with no institution to supervise NGOs or hospitals accommodating mental health patients.
PODCAST SERIES: Lying in state: The Life Esidimeni tragedy - the decision
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Prominent advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside CT school
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
No state capture witness has come with evidence implicating me - Zuma
-
Magashule mum on missing Pierneef masterpiece amid probe
-
SA's unemployment rate rises to 27.5% in third quarter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.