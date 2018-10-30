Prison rehab programmes take back seat in Gauteng
Grace Molatedi says of the R4 billion received by Correctional Services, close to R3 billion goes to paying staff.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng regional commissioner of Correctional Services Grace Molatedi says the department's huge salary bill is eating away at money earmarked for rehabilitation programmes for inmates.
Officials say ambitious programmes are in the pipeline involving agriculture and woodwork to up-skill inmates. But those plans have taken a backseat because there’s no money.
#LeeuwkopMediaTour finished products done by offenders. Not for sale but for officials here and their homes. All teaching them about skill BD pic.twitter.com/Tn4BZJkYtc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018
Officials revealed this during a tour at the Leeuwkop prison on Tuesday which houses over 36,000 inmates.
Molatedi says most of the department's R4 billion budget goes to paying salaries. “In terms of the salary bill... we are trying to make sure that we have sufficient officials.”
Molatedi says they have asked for more money, but there are no guarantees they'll get it.
WATCH: Lockdown: Inside Leeuwkop maximum security prison
