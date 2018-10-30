Police search for man after 7 bodies found at Vlakfontein house

The bodies of four children and three women were discovered buried under a pile of sand on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for a man who ran away from a house in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg, where seven bodies were found.

Police say the man, who has been identified as Ernest Khoza, is on the run. He had been staying in a back room in a yard.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo says: “We’re looking for him because we understand that he’s been at the house. We’re still on a manhunt for him because he’s still at large.”

