Police investigate Pete Mihalik murder

CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating the murder of prominent Cape Town defence advocate Pete Mihalik in Green Point.

His young son was also wounded in Tuesday morning's shooting.

Mihalik was dropping off the boy at his school when they came under attack.

His black Mercedes-Benz is still on the scene with one of its window's punctured a by a bullet.

Curious onlookers standing behind a police cordon watch on as investigators work.

This resident claims to have seen the suspect.

“The shooting occurred near Reddam House School which has been placed on lockdown.”

In a letter to parents, the school says security has been intensified.

#GreenPointShooting Criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik has been shot dead. He was killed while dropping off his son at Reddam School. His car is still on the scene. KP pic.twitter.com/okHTpaK5Y4 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018