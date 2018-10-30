Police investigate Pete Mihalik murder
Mihalik was dropping off the boy at his school when they came under attack.
CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating the murder of prominent Cape Town defence advocate Pete Mihalik in Green Point.
His young son was also wounded in Tuesday morning's shooting.
His black Mercedes-Benz is still on the scene with one of its window's punctured a by a bullet.
Curious onlookers standing behind a police cordon watch on as investigators work.
This resident claims to have seen the suspect.
“The shooting occurred near Reddam House School which has been placed on lockdown.”
In a letter to parents, the school says security has been intensified.
#GreenPointShooting Criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik has been shot dead. He was killed while dropping off his son at Reddam School. His car is still on the scene. KP pic.twitter.com/okHTpaK5Y4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018
#GreenPointShooting In a letter to parents, Reddam school says sercurity has been intensified. The school is still on lockdown. KP pic.twitter.com/Eu8ruTAe0d— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018
