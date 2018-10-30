Popular Topics
Police investigate Pete Mihalik murder

Mihalik was dropping off the boy at his school when they came under attack.

Police and forensic experts comb the scene of a shooting after prominent advocate Pete Mihalik was gunned down outside a Cape Town school on 30 October 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Police and forensic experts comb the scene of a shooting after prominent advocate Pete Mihalik was gunned down outside a Cape Town school on 30 October 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating the murder of prominent Cape Town defence advocate Pete Mihalik in Green Point.

His young son was also wounded in Tuesday morning's shooting.

Mihalik was dropping off the boy at his school when they came under attack.

His black Mercedes-Benz is still on the scene with one of its window's punctured a by a bullet.

Curious onlookers standing behind a police cordon watch on as investigators work.

This resident claims to have seen the suspect.

“The shooting occurred near Reddam House School which has been placed on lockdown.”

In a letter to parents, the school says security has been intensified.

Popular in Local

