Police hunt suspect after 7 bodies found buried at Vlakfontein house

The bodies of four children and three women were discovered buried under a pile of sand on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for a man who ran away from a house in Vlakfontein, southern Johannesburg, where seven bodies were found.
Police say the man on the run has been identified as Ernest Khoza.
He had been staying in a back room in the yard.
The police's Mavela Masondo said: “We are looking for him because we understand that he has been in the house. We have since launched a manhunt as he’s still at large.”
