He's not happy... Pharrell Williams sends warning to Donald Trump

Pharrell Williams has threatened to sue President Donald Trump for using Happy without permission.

The 45-year-old singer's lawyer has sent a warning to the US leader after his track Happy was played at the commander-in-chief's political rally in Indiana on Saturday, just hours after a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The letter, which was written by attorney Howard King and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, stated: "On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged 'nationalist,' you played his song Happy to a crowd at a political event in Indiana.

"There was nothing 'happy' about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.

"Pharrell Williams is the owner of the copyright in Happy, with the exclusive right to exploit same. Pharrell has not, and will not, grant you permission to publicly perform or otherwise broadcast or disseminate any of his music."

It is believed Happy was played in support of local congressman Mike Bost.

Williams is the latest musician to threaten legal action against the former Apprentice star for using their music at his rallies.

Earlier this month, Omarr Baker tweeted: "The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or the White House to use Prince's songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately."

And in August, Steven Tyler issued a cease-and-desist letter after Trump's rallies used Aerosmith's Livin on the Edge, three years after he had been issued a warning for using Dream On at campaign rallies while looking to be elected.

A legal notice stated: "By using 'Livin' On The Edge' without our client's permission, Mr. Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client's fans all over social media."