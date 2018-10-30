Pete Mihalik’s son (8) undergoes emergency surgery after shooting
Criminal defence attorney Pete Mihalik, aged 50, was shot and killed while dropping his son at a Green Point school on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - It's understood the eight-year-old boy who was shot and wounded outside the Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard School is undergoing emergency surgery.
Criminal defence attorney Pete Mihalik, aged 50, was shot and killed while dropping his son at the Greenpoint school on Tuesday morning.
The boy was taken to the New Somerset Hospital and then transported to a private medical facility.
Mihalik was a well-known figure at the Cape Town bar, an advocate who specialised in defending clients with alleged links to the criminal underworld as well as high-profile gangsters.
His client list read like a who's who of alleged gangsters including 28's gang boss Ralph Stanfield, Irshaad Laher - the alleged leader of a gun peddling ring - and Colin Booysen, brother of alleged Sexy Boys Gang Boss Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen.
Police have confirmed the gang unit is investigating the brazen, broad daylight drive-by shooting that claimed Mihalik's life.
'ORCHESTRATED SHOOTING'
Police cordoned off the scene and have been there for more than five hours.
Authorities have removed the body from the black Mercedes-Benz parked at the stop street outside the school.
Throughout the morning residents and parents gathered near the scene for details about the incident.
One resident says she was driving when she heard the gunshots and then saw a man running with a firearm.
"I saw the gun and the guy. Then he started walking there. I didn't know what to do and whether I should call him. I got into my car and ran in to tell my husband."
Another resident says the area is quiet and that this was an orchestrated shooting.
"This is prearranged thing. It's terrible. That's what it is."
The school has issued a letter to parents informing them the school is on lockdown.
