Pete Mihalik's father makes plea for his son’s killer to be found

Mihalik was shot in the head while dropping his children at the Reddam House School in Greenpoint on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Anti-gang unit detectives have 24 hours to interrogate a suspect in connection with the murder of criminal defence attorney Pete Mihalik.

This as the deceased's father Jonas Mihalik makes an impassioned plea for his son's killer to be brought to justice.

His eight-year-old son was wounded, while his teenage daughter managed to flee the car when a suspect on foot opened fire.

Janos Mihalik says he still had plans to meet with his son for his birthday this Friday. “It’s tragic and I hope they catch the culprit, but that was the company in which he moved.”

Mihalik is renowned for defending bigwigs linked to Cape Town's gang underworld, including alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen and suspected 28s leader Ralph Stanfield.

His father says they're still waiting for details around his grandson's progress in hospital.

“His daughter, fortunately, got out of the car. She’s in matric now.”

Advocate Mihalik was a widower and his children are now orphaned.

REDDAM HOUSE RESUMES CLASSES

The school outside which Mihalik was shot dead is no longer on lockdown.

The crime scene has been cleared and its business as usual. All that was left were pieces of police tape and glass from the shattered window of Mihalik's black Mercedes -Benz.

The area was cordoned off for at least five hours on Tuesday while anti-gang investigators combed the scene.

A local business owner says she is shocked by the incident, as it is a quiet neighbourhood.

“I’m very grateful to the police who came out very quickly and helped with what needed to be done.”

Police say various disciplines are involved in the investigation.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)