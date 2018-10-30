No state capture witness has come with evidence implicating me - Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma has been implicated by a number of witnesses at the state capture commission but he has a different view.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma says he's been watching the state capture commission closely and says no one has come up with evidence implicating him in wrongdoing.

Zuma was speaking on the SABC’s Leading Citizens show on Monday night.

“I’ve been listening very attentively to somebody who is going to come with the evidence that this is what Zuma did in general or with the Gupta family, but nobody has produced evidence.”

He was asked to rate his tenure as president.

“I have led positively and honestly. I have respected the people of this country; I have respected what belongs to them and I have done nothing out of order.”

The former president has called on people to look at reality and not propaganda, adding that he is loved by many because he relates to their challenges, sadness and happiness.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)