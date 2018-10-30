No state capture witness has come with evidence implicating me - Zuma
Former President Jacob Zuma has been implicated by a number of witnesses at the state capture commission but he has a different view.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma says he's been watching the state capture commission closely and says no one has come up with evidence implicating him in wrongdoing.
Zuma was speaking on the SABC’s Leading Citizens show on Monday night.
The former president has been implicated by a number of witnesses at the state capture commission but he has a different view.
“I’ve been listening very attentively to somebody who is going to come with the evidence that this is what Zuma did in general or with the Gupta family, but nobody has produced evidence.”
He was asked to rate his tenure as president.
“I have led positively and honestly. I have respected the people of this country; I have respected what belongs to them and I have done nothing out of order.”
The former president has called on people to look at reality and not propaganda, adding that he is loved by many because he relates to their challenges, sadness and happiness.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Prominent advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside CT school
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Magashule mum on missing Pierneef masterpiece amid probe
-
'I will never choose another political party'
-
Death toll from George fire now at 8
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.