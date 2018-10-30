Nkosi-Malobane condemns murder of JHB woman by alleged boyfriend
It's understood Viwe Dalingozi was found alive but badly burnt early on Friday morning in her flat by neighbours who had heard her screams.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has condemned the murder of a woman in Johannesburg allegedly carried out by a partner who doused her with petrol and set her on fire.
She was taken to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital where she succumbed to her burns on Sunday.
Community safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: “The MEC has instructed law enforcement agencies in the province to work around the clock to find the perpetrator of Viwe Dalingozi’s murder, who was killed by a boyfriend last week in Johannesburg.”
