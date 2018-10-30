Nicky Oppenheimer & son to appear in Parly over Fireblade Aviation
Fireblade Aviation was granted permission to offer a customs and immigration service at OR Tambo International Airport in 2016.
CAPE TOWN - Business tycoon Nicky Oppenheimer and his son Jonathan are expected to make an appearance in Parliament on Tuesday to explain how operations at their private airport terminal set it on a collision course with the Home Affairs Department.
Fireblade Aviation was granted permission to offer a customs and immigration service at OR Tambo International Airport in 2016. But later Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba tried to back out of the agreement.
The court, however, found in the Oppenheimer's favour and Gigaba was accused of lying under oath.
Parliament's home affairs committee says it wants to know how the company has been able to operate without an agreement with the state.
The committee visited the Oppenheimer's private terminal in August after a furore over allowing the family to offer immigration services to its business aviation clients.
But Members of Parliament say that visit has left them with many unanswered questions, including the lack of a contract regulating the operation.
The committee also wants to know what impact the operation has on state coffers since it's not reflected in any of the annual performance plans of government departments rendering services at the terminal.
The committee is also due to receive a report on litigation in the matter.
Last year, the High Court in Pretoria found that Gigaba had lied under oath in trying to get out of an agreement permitting immigration services at the Fireblade terminal.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
Eskom told to comply with environmental regulations or close down stations
-
ANC launches internal probe into R2 million VBS 'donation'
-
Elon Musk says deleted his Tesla titles
-
Survey: 44% of South Africans bank with Capitec, 20% with FNB
-
Ziyanda Appliances gets social media buzzing with mixed reactions
-
Apple Watch supplier under fire over China student labour
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.