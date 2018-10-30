Nicki Minaj wants to end Cardi B feud

The 'Chun Li' rapper has been at loggerheads with the 26-year-old rap star for several months, with the beef coming to blows in September.

LONDON - Nicki Minaj wants to end her feud with Cardi B, despite also slamming the rapper and alleging her close pal Rah Ali physically fought her.

The Chun Li rapper has been at loggerheads with the 26-year-old rap star for several months, with the beef coming to blows in September when they attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONs party, but Minaj has now insisted she's perfectly fine with leaving their feud alone.

Addressing Cardi on her Beats 1 radio show Queen Radio, Minaj said: "There are so many things I can say but I don't. I love where I am in my life. I was fine with leaving everything good. We can just be happy. There's nothing that really makes me not like you like that, you know what I'm saying? I'm perfectly fine with never talking about this again - and me never bringing you up again and you never bringing me up again. I hear the shots you taking, but I'm a rapper, remember that."

But despite seemingly wanting to bury the hatchet, the 35-year-old star then slammed the Bodak Yellow hitmaker for making her look like a bad person after her sister Hennessey recently accused Minaj of leaking Cardi's phone number.

She added: "And then you have your sister calling me a crackhead and leak numbers? ... You can't control your sister, but you want me to control millions of fans? I've never leaked a number in my life and y'all continue to lie on me to make me look like a bad person."

Minaj has also alleged that Ali went to blows with Cardi, and claimed Ali punched the rapper eight, 10 times in the head.

Speaking on her show, she said: "Rah really beat Cardi's a** bad. Rah beat you so bad, I was mad at Rah. The punches was so hard in your head, I was like mad at Rah ... but Rah didn't like her attitude, the way she came at me. Rah said it looked like she was going to put her hand on me. I swear to God on my life, Rah held her head and punched her, like, eight, 10 times. The hardest punches you've ever heard in your life."