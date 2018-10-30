Netflix orders Prince documentary series
Prince died at age 57 in April 2016 from an accidental overdose of powerful painkillers.
NEW YORK - Netflix has hired Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay to direct a documentary series about late pop icon Prince, the streaming giant told AFP Tuesday.
Little is known so far about the project focused on the singer, who died in 2016, other than DuVernay's involvement and that the series will have several episodes.
Netflix confirmed its existence in a brief statement, following reports from Hollywood press outlets Variety and Deadline.
DuVernay earned an Oscar nod in 2017 in the best documentary feature category for "13th," a look at the prison system and racial inequality in America produced by Netflix.
She also is known for her work on Selma, the story of slain civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr, and "A Wrinkle in Time," the big-budget adaptation of Madeleine L'Engel's children's novel.
"Prince was a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses. He was like no other. He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries, and shared his heart through his music," DuVernay said on Twitter.
"The only way I know how to make this film is with love and great care. I'm honored to do so and grateful."
