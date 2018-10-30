Moyane meets Sars inquiry deadline on his submissions
President Cyril Ramaphosa had given suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane until the close of business on Friday to make his submissions.
PRETORIA – The Presidency has confirmed that suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane met the deadline to submit his response to the Nugent Commission of Inquiry report.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had given Moyane until the close of business on Friday to make his submissions.
The commission led by retired Judge Robert Nugent found that Moyane does not have the character of a person fit to lead the organisation and should be fired immediately.
The Presidency’s Khusela Diko says Ramaphosa is now applying his mind to the submissions made by Moyane.
She says Moyane met the deadline by filing the documents on Friday.
The commission found that the suspended Sars boss had recklessly mismanaged the revenue service and created a climate of intrigue, fear, distrust and suspicion.
It urged the president to replace Moyane as soon as possible as an immediate step to start stabilising the organisation.
The commissioner’s attorney Eric Mabuza has not responded to a request for comment.
