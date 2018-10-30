Mikel missing from Nigeria’s squad to face Bafana

Former Chelsea midfielder and Nigeria captain John-Obi Mikel is the notable exclusion from the Super Eagles 23-man squad named to face Bafana Bafana in an Afcon qualifier at the FNB Stadium next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Chelsea midfielder and Nigeria captain John-Obi Mikel is the notable exclusion from the Super Eagles 23-man squad named to face Bafana Bafana in an Afcon qualifier at the FNB Stadium next month.

Mikel hasn’t featured in the Super Eagles’ Afcon qualification campaign since the Fifa World Cup in Russia earlier this year and has also had to deal with his father being kidnapped in Nigeria in recent months.

The squad features a good blend of internationally and locally based players, with Chippa United goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi among the three shot-stoppers in the squad.

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi is also in the mix while striker Odion Ighalo who scored a hattrick against the Seychelle Islands retains his place in the squad.

The Super Eagles are aiming to consolidate their position at the top of Group E against South Africa who beat them 2-0 in Uyo the last time they played each other in the qualification process.