Man questioned over murder of defence attorney Pete Mihalik

CAPE TOWN - A man is being questioned by police in connection with the murder of criminal defence attorney Pete Mihalik.

The 50-year-old was shot dead in broad daylight while dropping his eight-year-old son and teenage daughter at the Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard School in Green Point.

The boy was wounded and is undergoing emergency surgery.

It's understood his daughter fled the vehicle when a suspect on foot opened fire.

In recent months, Mihalik has argued on behalf of the likes of Colin Booysen, the brother of Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, and counted 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield among his client list.

Earlier this year, he argued in the bail application of Nafiz Modack and his four co-accused whom the State believes are involved in a protection racket in Cape Town.

Investigating officer Charl Kinnear alleged Mihalik solicited a bribe for returning a firearm used in a crime.

Mihalik’s associate Noorudien Hassan was gunned down in a similar incident in Lansdowne two years ago.

Chair of the Cape Bar advocate Ismail Jamie says they're shocked by the incident.

“Where lawyers are targeted, there’s always a concern because of the effects on the administrators of justice and people’s willingness to act in these matters.”

INVESTIGATION

The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) specialised anti-gang unit was on the scene of the murder and will assist with the investigation.

However, police are not divulging much detail around how a suspect was taken in for questioning in connection with Mihalik murder.

The police’s Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains various SAPS disciplines are working on the case.

“Members from crime intelligence and forensic experts are there. Of course, we will conduct the necessary investigations in an effort to identify those responsible.”

