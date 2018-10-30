Mahumapelo joins court challenge over ANC decision to disband NW PEC
Members of the Ruth Mompati region in the province approached the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has joined the court bid to interdict a decision by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to disband the provincial executive committee (PEC).
The members claim the NEC did not consult structures when it disbanded the PEC, claiming the failure is against the party's constitution.
Earlier this year, the NEC decided to appoint a provincial task team after the PEC was disbanded and Mahumapelo resigned.
Provincial task team spokesperson Kabelo Mataboge says they are open to talks with aggrieved members.
“We continue to encourage our members that in as much, it’s a democratic process to seek solace from the courts, but it is also important to that we need to exhaust all internal process within the ANC.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
