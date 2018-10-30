Magashule mum on missing Pierneef masterpiece amid probe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Magashule mum on missing Pierneef masterpiece amid probe

Ace Magashule is at the centre of a criminal investigation into the disappearance of the valuable Pierneef painting while he was still the Free State premier.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is seen during the ANC press conference on 1 August 2018 on the outcomes of the ANC NEC Lekgotla that was held on 30 to 31 July 2018 in Tshwane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is seen during the ANC press conference on 1 August 2018 on the outcomes of the ANC NEC Lekgotla that was held on 30 to 31 July 2018 in Tshwane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
20 minutes ago

MIDVAAL - Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule has refused to comment on a multi-million rand painting that went missing when he vacated his office to assume his new role as African National Congress secretary-general.

Magashule is at the centre of a criminal investigation into the disappearance of the valuable Pierneef painting from the premier's office in Bloemfontein.

The painting by South African landscape master Jacobus Hendrik Pierneef with an estimated value of up to R8 million went missing earlier this year.

The Daily Maverick reported that the multi-million rand painting was placed among Magashule's personal belongings when his office was cleared out and then given to one of the former premier's closest aides.

Ricardo Mettler, who admitted receiving the painting as a gift from Magashule, gave the painting to a local businessman who, in turn, asked auctioneers to help determine the artwork's value.

While he has now suggested that the painting was given to him by mistake, Magashule doesn't want to talk about this.

“Let me not respond to allegations. I’m not addressing anything about Free State because it’s allegations.”

The Hawks are now investigating the alleged theft of the artwork.

LISTEN: Painting worth millions missing from Magashule's old office

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA