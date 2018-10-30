Local artists, fans gather for HHP memorial in Newtown
Jabulani Tsambo, popularly known as HHP, died last week at his home.
JOHANNESBURG - Local artists and fans are gathering at a memorial service at Bassline in Newtown to honour the late Jabulani Tsambo, popularly known as HHP.
The rapper died last week at his home.
Although details surrounding his death remain unclear, it’s widely known that the musician had been battling depression for several years.
Fans are gathering outside the Newtown Music Factory for the memorial of the popular rapper.
#HHPMemorial Celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje doing a portrait of Jabba in front of the stage at the Newtown Music Factory. [KSekhotho] pic.twitter.com/dsTtmJbz37— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018
Fans gathering outside Newton music factory, waiting to get in for #HHPMemorial. AJ pic.twitter.com/Hx6pOYkmK3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018
Many local artists who were close to Tsambo, affectionately known as “Jabba”, say his music will live on in the hearts of many.
DJ Cleo remembers his long-time friend.
“I’ve known him since tertiary, 1999. We stayed in the same residence, the same school. He was studying film and I was doing sound engineering. Flabba was also there, studying some other course. Tuks Senganga was also there.
“He ran the game. We’ve lost a real legend.”
Another memorial is scheduled for Thursday in Mafikeng, and then Tsambo will be laid to rest on Saturday.
#HHPMemorial [WATCH] Well known and respected @djcleo1 remembers Jabba at his memorial. [Katleho Sekhotho] pic.twitter.com/UviVQV8azk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018
VIDEO: 'I've lost a brother, I've lost a best friend'
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
