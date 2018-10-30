[LISTEN] What Investment Conference means for ordinary South Africans

Radio 702 | Professor Mzukisi Qobo says we can get more [pledges] and can translate them into real investments, but that’s not going to happen if we don’t have structural reform.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment summit, which was held in Johannesburg between 25-27 October, was expected to attract R1.4 trillion over the next five years.

Local and domestic investors announced they will pump nearly R300 billion into the South African economy after the conference.

Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Mzukisi Qobo, the Deputy Director of the National Research Foundation (NRF) about the afterglow after the summit and what it means for ordinary South African.

“What it means for South Africans is that there’s a sense of focus on getting the country to work. The Investment Conference was a confidence-building measure. I don’t think any of the companies that pledged were necessarily doing so because of the conference. Some of the pledges were already in the pipeline and cooperate strategy,” Qobo says.

