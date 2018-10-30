Popular Topics
[LISTEN] SABC explains why it may retrench 981 employees

| According to the public broadcaster, as many as 981 of the SABC’s approximately 3,400 permanent employees may be let go.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that it has issued a notice to all staff informing them of the broadcaster's intention to retrench its workforce.

According to the public broadcaster, as many as 981 of the SABC’s approximately 3,400 permanent employees may be let go.

"If we do not tackle the cost base issue at the SABC we will never be sustainable. A salary wage bill of R3.1 billion for a R7.2 billion organisation is not possible. That is almost half of its revenue," SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini tells Radio 702's Xolani Gwala.

"From a sports side perspective, the SABC in the past seven years has lost R2.3 billion, because they could not commercialise its sport's sites."

Listen to the audio above for more.

