[LISTEN] 'Mangosuthu Buthelezi's collaboration with apartheid began in the 50s'

JOHANNESBURG - Has Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s role in South Africa’s history been sanitised?

Buthelezi founded the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in 1975 after breaking away from the African National Congress (ANC).

He was also Chief Minister of the KwaZulu bantustan until 1994 and later became Home Affairs Minister from 1994 to 2004.

Buthelezi’s political legacy is inextricably linked to the IFP and the violence of the 1980s and 1990s, says political scientist and author Richard Pithouse.

He is remembered by some as one of the worst Bantustan leaders who collaborated with the racist regime.

At the time of the IFP's early years, the apartheid system was organised around creating ethnic homelands or 'Bantustans'.

Buthelezi's collaboration with the state goes back to the 1950s, according to Pithouse.

"Mangosuthu Buthelezi has spent a long life trying to suppress certain kinds of critique... But the facts are there."

