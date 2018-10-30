Lerato Sengadi vows to protect HHP's legacy
Jabulani Tsambo's memorial service was held at the Newtown Music Factory on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Jabulani Tsambo's long-time romantic partner Lerato Sengadi says she'll ensure the name of HHP lives on.
He died last week at his home in Randpark Ridge. Details around his death have not be divulged. Tsambo's memorial service was held at the Newtown Music Factory on Tuesday.
WATCH: HHP memorial: Lerato Sengadi: I’ve lost the love of my life
Tears were shed, but laughter and joy have been expressed by artists, like local rappers Shugasmakx and Cassper Nyovest, as well.
Nyovest told mourners that HHP gave people from Mahikeng in the North West a sense of pride.
An emotional speech was also given by Sengadi. She says she thanks God that Jabba chose her.
“Our love is one written about in novels, sang about in songs, [and] acted out in movies. It is the love that people can only dream about. I know for sure that God does not make mistakes, I will be as strong for you, now, and continue to protect you and your legacy.”
Another memorial is scheduled for Thursday in Mahikeng and then Tsambo will be laid to rest on Saturday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
