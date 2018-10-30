It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
World Wide Worx's Arthur Goldstuck says government needs to have a far more serious approach on how senior officials use technology.
JOHANNESBURG - Some technical experts say it is highly unlikely that Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba's phone was in fact hacked after which a sex video was subsequently distributed.
The office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence has launched an investigation into complaints by Gigaba about the hacking of his phone.
Footage surfaced on Twitter on Sunday of the minister performing a sexual act.
Some experts say if the minister's phone was intercepted, the consequences are extremely serious.
Managing director of World Wide Worx Arthur Goldstuck has a different take on what happened.
“The most likely explanation is the minister was careless with how the phone was made available to somebody else. It doesn’t justify the leaking of the video; it almost certainly wasn’t a hack.”
Goldstuck says government needs to have a far more serious approach on how senior officials use technology.
“In fact, all political parties should have a serious approach.”
He says one the biggest ways people’s information can be compromised on a device is through phishing and that people should remain vigilant to these cybercrimes.
LISTEN: 'State Security Agency officials leaked Gigaba sex video'
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
