‘If our property burns down, we’ll have no other place to go’
Eight people have been killed and the fire has burned 48,000 hectares of vegetation between George and Knysna since last week.
GEORGE - Southern Cape residents evacuated due to a major wildfire are concerned about their houses.
Eight people have been killed and the fire has burned 48,000 hectares of vegetation between George and Knysna since last week.
Although temperatures have dropped, strong winds are hampering firefighting efforts.
Several communities have been evacuated as a precaution in George and Knysna.
Municipalities in the different areas are accommodating residents in various locations, like the George Town Hall.
In Karatara, a few dozen residents from informal settlements situated on the mountain slopes above the town have been placed in the community centre.
One of the evacuated residents from Bergvlei settlement, Martin Schoeman, says the fire edged close to their houses on Monday.
“There was too much smoke. The smoke yesterday was the reason we had to get out.”
Schoeman says they're concerned about their belongings as they could only leave with a few items.
“If our property burns down, we’ll have no other place to go. We have animals there. We don’t earn a lot, so the animals – the sheep and pigs – are important.”
#GardenRouteFires #SouthernCapeFire Working on Fire firefighters busy with mopping up operations in Karatara. The air is thick with smoke. MM pic.twitter.com/tQbVe58hqb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018
Farleigh Forest. MM pic.twitter.com/sAD2ySXI6w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018
SANParks’ Janine Raftopoulos says trauma counseling is being provided to affected staff members who’ve had to be evacuated. MM pic.twitter.com/GWUO2icKDj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018
‘UNPREDICTABLE’
A massive fire in the Garden Route has been described as "unpredictable."
Provincial and national government officials are in the area, working alongside municipalities in George and Knysna.
Acting Environmental Affairs Minister Derek Hanekom says there's no telling in which direction the fire will spread as the winds change so quickly. Hanekom says the worst affected vegetation has been alien invasive species.
Meanwhile, firefighters will continue with mopping-up operations in parts where they've managed to contain the fire, like in this part of Karatara.
Other teams will continue fighting fire in areas where strong winds are fanning the flames.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Nicky Oppenheimer accuses Malusi Gigaba of lying to the House
-
Prominent advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside CT school
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
-
Tom Moyane issues ultimatum to President Ramaphosa over Sars probe
-
Pete Mihalik’s son (8) undergoes emergency surgery after shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.