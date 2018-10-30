The outgoing Cape Town mayor says she doesn’t regret having merged her Independent Democrats party with the country's biggest opposition party in 2010.

CAPE TOWN - Relations between Patricia de Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA) may be ending on an even more sour note.

But the outgoing Cape Town mayor says she doesn’t regret having merged her Independent Democrats party with the country's biggest opposition party in 2010.

With speculation rife as to what her next political move might be, De Lille is keeping her opponents guessing.

In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News earlier this month, De Lille said she remained committed to building an alternative to the ruling party and a vision she shared with Helen Zille when they first joined forces in the city in 2007

And now De Lille is still not saying what her next political move might be, but she has quashed rumours of finding a new political home.

“No, no, no. I will never choose another political party… I think there’s a leadership deficit in our country and in the world.”

She is not ruling out reviving her Independent Democrats party, which remains a registered political party.

“It’s still what I’m deciding... whether I will remain in politics [because] I’ve been made many offers.”

But whether she will stay on as a councillor or campaign for the DA in next year’s election, she’s also not saying.

“Depending on what I decide to do with my life after this.”

WATCH: Patricia De Lille on the state of DA

‘MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO CLEAR MY NAME’

De Lille says it is her Constitutional right to try to clear her name in a court of law.

During an address at the Cape Town Press Club on Monday, De Lille said she would legally challenge forensic reports that implicate her for failing to report a corruption probe in the city's transport authority to council.

One of the reports recommended that De Lille, Mayco member Brett Herron, and former executive director Melissa Whitehead face criminal charges.

De Lille says she's taking the Bowmans report on review as it is procedurally flawed.

“If this Bowmans' report came out and said I’ve been cleared and that in fact, in terms of the structures, it is the duty of the city manager to report any wrongdoings of an executive director.”

The report does, however, conclude that the executive mayor can take action if the city manager fails to do so.

It also finds De Lille did not prevent or stop former city manager Achmat Ebrahim from reporting the allegations to council.

But it expresses an opinion that the mayor "sought to influence and persuade Ebrahim from referring the allegations to council."

A longer, more detailed report, also compiled by Bowmans, finds it was the responsibility of both De Lille and Ebrahim to report the matter to council.

WATCH: Patricia De Lille on whether or not she is still resigning

DE LILLE'S RESIGNATION STILL STANDS

While De Lille dodges questions over whether she will leave office on Wednesday, the DA says it expects her to stick to her word and step down as promised.

She agreed to do so in August before the damning report into allegations of misconduct recommended that she be criminally charged for allegedly covering up tender corruption.

But DA leader Mmusi Maimane says in his view, De Lille's resignation letter stands.

“Should she need the executive office to so-called clear her name, she’s resigned, Bowmans are not an employee of the DA, I don’t even know a single person at Bowmans. So, if they table a report to say she covered up corruption, it will come in.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)