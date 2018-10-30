'I will never choose another political party'
The outgoing Cape Town mayor says she doesn’t regret having merged her Independent Democrats party with the country's biggest opposition party in 2010.
CAPE TOWN - Relations between Patricia de Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA) may be ending on an even more sour note.
But the outgoing Cape Town mayor says she doesn’t regret having merged her Independent Democrats party with the country's biggest opposition party in 2010.
With speculation rife as to what her next political move might be, De Lille is keeping her opponents guessing.
In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News earlier this month, De Lille said she remained committed to building an alternative to the ruling party and a vision she shared with Helen Zille when they first joined forces in the city in 2007
And now De Lille is still not saying what her next political move might be, but she has quashed rumours of finding a new political home.
“No, no, no. I will never choose another political party… I think there’s a leadership deficit in our country and in the world.”
She is not ruling out reviving her Independent Democrats party, which remains a registered political party.
“It’s still what I’m deciding... whether I will remain in politics [because] I’ve been made many offers.”
But whether she will stay on as a councillor or campaign for the DA in next year’s election, she’s also not saying.
“Depending on what I decide to do with my life after this.”
WATCH: Patricia De Lille on the state of DA
‘MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO CLEAR MY NAME’
De Lille says it is her Constitutional right to try to clear her name in a court of law.
During an address at the Cape Town Press Club on Monday, De Lille said she would legally challenge forensic reports that implicate her for failing to report a corruption probe in the city's transport authority to council.
One of the reports recommended that De Lille, Mayco member Brett Herron, and former executive director Melissa Whitehead face criminal charges.
De Lille says she's taking the Bowmans report on review as it is procedurally flawed.
“If this Bowmans' report came out and said I’ve been cleared and that in fact, in terms of the structures, it is the duty of the city manager to report any wrongdoings of an executive director.”
The report does, however, conclude that the executive mayor can take action if the city manager fails to do so.
It also finds De Lille did not prevent or stop former city manager Achmat Ebrahim from reporting the allegations to council.
But it expresses an opinion that the mayor "sought to influence and persuade Ebrahim from referring the allegations to council."
A longer, more detailed report, also compiled by Bowmans, finds it was the responsibility of both De Lille and Ebrahim to report the matter to council.
WATCH: Patricia De Lille on whether or not she is still resigning
DE LILLE'S RESIGNATION STILL STANDS
While De Lille dodges questions over whether she will leave office on Wednesday, the DA says it expects her to stick to her word and step down as promised.
She agreed to do so in August before the damning report into allegations of misconduct recommended that she be criminally charged for allegedly covering up tender corruption.
But DA leader Mmusi Maimane says in his view, De Lille's resignation letter stands.
“Should she need the executive office to so-called clear her name, she’s resigned, Bowmans are not an employee of the DA, I don’t even know a single person at Bowmans. So, if they table a report to say she covered up corruption, it will come in.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
-
ANC launches internal probe into R2 million VBS 'donation'
-
ANC won’t comment on Malusi Gigaba’s sex tape
-
Magashule mum on missing Pierneef masterpiece amid probe
-
ANC makes bold promises ahead of elections
-
ANC 'willing' to pay back money linked to VBS Bank 'heist'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.