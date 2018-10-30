Popular Topics
HHP remembered as motswako pioneer at memorial service

Jabulani Tsambo died last week at his home in Randpark Ridge although the details of how he passed away are still unclear.

A memorial was held at Newtown Music Factory for the late Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family of the late Jabulani Tsambo say he will be remembered as a one-of-a-kind artist who almost single-handedly birthed the original South African genre of motswako music.

A memorial service for the man known around the country as HHP is underway at the Newtown Music Factory.

He died last week at his home in Randpark Ridge although the details of how he passed away are still unclear.

It was an emotional memorial service where the life of the man affectionately known as Jabba was celebrated.

Many battled to hold back the tears as the choir honoured Tsambo while images of him were displayed on a screen on stage.

His cousin Zanele says he was an extremely caring person.

“Jabu made time for his family. He would drive to Hartbeespoort to see me, him and Lerato [Sengadi]. They would drive and leave at midnight, and I would say ‘guys please sleep over’, and they would say, no we are just happy to see you.”

Another memorial is scheduled for Thursday in Mahikeng and then Tsambo will be laid to rest on Saturday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

