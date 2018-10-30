GED working to ensure deadline to place pupils is met

The department still has to place around 16,000 children and has appealed to parents to accept the schools they're allocated even if it's not their first choice.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it is confident all grade one and eight pupils will be placed in schools by Wednesday’s deadline.

The department still has to place around 16,000 children and has appealed to parents to accept the schools they're allocated even if it's not their first choice.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona says the department is working to ensure the deadline is met.

“Last year during this period, we actually had more learners that were not placed than the current number that we have. Now we are looking at 16,000 learners and we are quite convinced that this number will be reduced.”