GED working to ensure deadline to place pupils is met
The department still has to place around 16,000 children and has appealed to parents to accept the schools they're allocated even if it's not their first choice.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it is confident all grade one and eight pupils will be placed in schools by Wednesday’s deadline.
The department still has to place around 16,000 children and has appealed to parents to accept the schools they're allocated even if it's not their first choice.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona says the department is working to ensure the deadline is met.
“Last year during this period, we actually had more learners that were not placed than the current number that we have. Now we are looking at 16,000 learners and we are quite convinced that this number will be reduced.”
Popular in Local
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
-
Pete Mihalik’s son (8) undergoes emergency surgery after shooting
-
Prominent advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside CT school
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Man questioned over murder of defence attorney Pete Mihalik
-
Kind tow truck driver rewarded with almost R20k for helping mom, daughter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.