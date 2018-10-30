Gauteng’s Leeuwkop prison one of SA’s most overcrowded centres

The facility accommodates over 36,000 offenders and that number increases on a daily basis.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Correctional Services Department says it's battling with overcrowding at Leeuwkop prison.

#Leeuwkop media tour inside a cell where some offenders are housed about 45 cell mates live here BD pic.twitter.com/8aPzEP6qQ6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018

Gauteng Regional Commissioner Grace Molatedi says Leeuwkop prison is one of the most overcrowded correction centres in South Africa.

The facility has over 36,000 inmates and more than a thousand of them are women.

Molatedi says overcrowding is becoming a crisis.

“People are committing more and more crimes and we are getting more offenders, even though we are trying to put interventions in place to reduce overcrowding.”

Officials say if the problem persists, they will not have space for any more offenders at Leeuwkop prison.