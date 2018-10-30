Firefighters still battling Southern Cape fires
One blaze started in the Outeniqua mountains last week. Fanned by strong winds the flames reached the outskirts of George forcing evacuations.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling wildfires raging in parts of the Southern Cape.
A separate one broke out closer to Knynsa; it's claimed the lives of eight people in the Karatara area near the town.
Western Cape Disaster Management’s Colin Deiner said: “So, overnight we had very strong winds and those two fires have now joined, so we now have a larger fire front at this stage.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
