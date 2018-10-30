Firefighters still battling Southern Cape fires

One blaze started in the Outeniqua mountains last week. Fanned by strong winds the flames reached the outskirts of George forcing evacuations.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling wildfires raging in parts of the Southern Cape.

One blaze started in the Outeniqua mountains last week. Fanned by strong, winds the flames reached the outskirts of George forcing evacuations.

A separate one broke out closer to Knynsa; it's claimed the lives of eight people in the Karatara area near the town.

Western Cape Disaster Management’s Colin Deiner said: “So, overnight we had very strong winds and those two fires have now joined, so we now have a larger fire front at this stage.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)