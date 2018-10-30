Eskom told to comply with environmental regulations or close down stations

JOHANNESBURG - Greenpeace says Eskom must shut down some its power stations if it cannot afford to comply with environmental regulations.

The organisation published a report on Monday, revealing that Mpumalanga is the world's largest air-pollution hotspot.

It says the biggest contributor to pollution in the province is Eskom, which has a dozen coal-fired power stations.

The power utility has been accused of failing to comply with air quality legislation and says it does not have the money to develop the technology to reduce the emissions.

Eskom says it needs at least R70 billion for this.

Greenpeace Africa’s Melita Steele said: “Pollution is actually causing people’s deaths and illnesses; you cannot say that you don’t have the money to improve air quality. If Eskom does not have the money to comply, then they should be decommissioning their coal-fired power stations.”

