Eskom told to comply with environmental regulations or close down stations
Greenpeace says the biggest contributor to pollution in Mpumalanga is Eskom, which has a dozen coal-fired power stations.
JOHANNESBURG - Greenpeace says Eskom must shut down some its power stations if it cannot afford to comply with environmental regulations.
The organisation published a report on Monday, revealing that Mpumalanga is the world's largest air-pollution hotspot.
It says the biggest contributor to pollution in the province is Eskom, which has a dozen coal-fired power stations.
The power utility has been accused of failing to comply with air quality legislation and says it does not have the money to develop the technology to reduce the emissions.
Eskom says it needs at least R70 billion for this.
Greenpeace Africa’s Melita Steele said: “Pollution is actually causing people’s deaths and illnesses; you cannot say that you don’t have the money to improve air quality. If Eskom does not have the money to comply, then they should be decommissioning their coal-fired power stations.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
[LISTEN] 'State Security Agency officials leaked Gigaba sex video'
-
Death toll from George fire now at 8
-
George fire death toll rises to 7
-
ANC launches internal probe into R2 million VBS 'donation'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.