Murder accused Enzo Pietropaolo fit to stand trial, says judge

The former top banker is accused of shooting dead his wife Manuela at her Brackenhurst home in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg says murder accused Enzo Pietropaolo is fit to stand trial following a psychological evaluation.

Pietropaolo is accused of shooting dead his wife Manuela at her Brackenhurst home in 2017.

The former top banker is also accused of murdering his own father.

The double murder case will now go to trial on 12 November following numerous postponements.

The judge asked Pietropaolo in court whether he was in a competent state of mind and if he knew the difference between right and wrong.

Pietropaolo gave a resounding yes.

His lawyers had sent him for psychological evaluation.

The judge also asked him if at the time of the murder on 13 November 2017, whether he was also in a competent state of mind. To which he answered yes.

The judge, therefore, said he was satisfied that the accused was fit to stand trial.

“I’m glad that the judge took a different stance today. In fact, there’s no way he can say he lacked criminal capacity,” says the family lawyer Ulrich Roux.

