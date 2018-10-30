Elon Musk says deleted his Tesla titles
Musk took to Twitter on Monday, saying he deleted his Tesla titles last week to see what would happen, without giving further details
SAN FRANCISCO – Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday, saying he deleted his Tesla titles last week to see what would happen, without giving further details.
"Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I'm now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far," Musk said on Twitter.
Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I’m now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2018
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
While Musk is referred to as chief executive officer in Tesla’s investor relations web page, his biography page on the company website has no designation. The biography page had earlier referred to Musk as chairman, product architect and CEO.
Musk later tweeted " here: "Legally required officers of a corporation are president, treasurer & secretary. Guess I have to keep 1st one or it will confuse the authorities."
Legally required officers of a corporation are president, treasurer & secretary. Guess I have to keep 1st one or it will confuse the authorities.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2018
Musk has agreed to pay a $20 million fine and step aside as Tesla chairman for three years to settle charges with the US Securities and Exchange Commission related to his 7 August tweet about taking Tesla private.
However, in its initial lawsuit, the SEC had sought to bar Musk as an officer or a director of a public company.
Musk’s compulsive tweeting and erratic behaviour, which included smoking marijuana during a video interview, has raised concerns about his leadership, with several Wall Street analysts and some investors urging Tesla to appoint a strong second-in-command.
But the Silicon Valley billionaire shut his critics last week when Tesla reported a net profit, positive cash flow and wider-than-expected margins in the third quarter, delivering on his promise to turn the electric carmaker profitable as higher production volumes of its new Model 3 began to pay off.
Popular in World
-
[CARTOON] Trump or Treat?
-
Indonesia divers, underwater beacons hunt for air crash victims, wreckage
-
Details of Lion Air plane crash
-
Trump sends 5,200 troops to Mexico border as caravan advances
-
Police say drone not cause of Leicester helicopter crash as black box found
-
Indonesia rescuers retrieve body parts from Lion Air crash site
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.