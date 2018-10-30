Death toll from George fire now at 8
More than 16,000 hectares of vegetation and forest have been reduced to ash while more than 400 firefighters have been deployed to battle the blaze.
CAPE TOWN - The death toll from a fire that's been raging in George, in the Southern Cape, since last week is now at eight and among the victims are two toddlers and a baby.
Homes have been evacuated in the north of the city.
Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said: “It’s not the first big fire that we’ve had, this is our seventh big fire in two weeks and we’ve also lost about 2,500 informal houses.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
