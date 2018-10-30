Popular Topics
Go

Death toll from George fire now at 8

More than 16,000 hectares of vegetation and forest have been reduced to ash while more than 400 firefighters have been deployed to battle the blaze.

Fire crews continued to battle a blaze in George on 28 October 2018. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
Fire crews continued to battle a blaze in George on 28 October 2018. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The death toll from a fire that's been raging in George, in the Southern Cape, since last week is now at eight and among the victims are two toddlers and a baby.

Homes have been evacuated in the north of the city.

More than 16,000 hectares of vegetation and forest have been reduced to ash while more than 400 firefighters have been deployed to battle the blaze.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said: “It’s not the first big fire that we’ve had, this is our seventh big fire in two weeks and we’ve also lost about 2,500 informal houses.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

