DA won’t cover-up allegations of corruption against De Lille - Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane was speaking at the memorial service of the party's councillor Jerry Mabe in Soweto on Tuesday evening.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the party will not cover-up allegations of corruption against outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille, saying the agreement that she will step down as mayor on Wednesday still stands.

De Lille is meant to resign from office on 31 October, but she hasn't confirmed whether she’ll do so.

Maimane says De Lille must answer to allegations that she tried to conceal corruption in the City of Cape Town.

“I made peace. I accepted her resignation and we moved on. But when Bowmans report was tabled, which makes some serious allegations against the mayor, I think we must not steer away from that. We must interrogate that report otherwise we are guilty of the same cover-up allegations.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is attending the memorial service of Cllr Jerry Mabe in the South of JHB. He will address the congregation. #MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/ULxycEAMd7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2018

