DA accuses Ramaphosa of dodging question on nuclear build programme

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of dodging the question on whether he opposed or supported Cabinet’s decision to issue a request for proposals for the unaffordable nuclear build programme.

Ramaphosa has confirmed he was present at the Cabinet meeting on 9 December in 2015, but says he cannot say whether he was in favour of the decision or not because Cabinet discussions are confidential.

However, the DA's David Maynier says this is not true because the minutes of the meeting were de-classified at the request of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

“This suggests that President Cyril Ramaphosa is being evasive when he claimed that it was not possible to provided information on individual contributions to the discussion on the nuclear build programme at the cabinet meeting.”

Maynier says he will now launch an application under South Africa’s freedom of information law for access to the minutes of the Cabinet meeting, where it was decided to issue a request for proposals for the nuclear deal.

“We need to know whether President Cyril Ramaphosa had the courage to oppose the nuclear build programme and do what was right for the country, or whether he supported the nuclear build programme and did what was right for himself ahead of the governing parties elective conference.”