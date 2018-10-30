Criminal complaint laid against Patricia de Lille, Brett Herron

In a short statement on Tuesday evening, City of Cape Town speaker Dirk Smit explained the action is in line with the council's resolution taken in the wake of the Bowmans’ reports.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town speaker Dirk Smit has confirmed he’s now formally laid a criminal complaint against outgoing Mayor Patricia de Lille and mayco member for transport Brett Herron.

In a short statement on Tuesday evening, he explained the action is in line with the council's resolution taken in the wake of the Bowmans’ reports.

De Lille has consistently denied any wrongdoing and says she's prepared to go to court to clear her name.

In a statement, Smit said: “I have today, 30 October 2018, as speaker of the City of Cape Town, formally laid criminal charges at the South African Police Services (SAPS) in Cape Town Central, Buitenkant Street, against Ald. Patricia de Lille and councillor Brett Herron, in accordance with council’s resolution taken on the Bowmans’ reports, that these matters be reported to SAPS.

“The law must now follow its course on these matters accordingly and the SAPS will receive our full support while conducting their investigation.”

Herron has issued a statement, saying he's surprised by the "haste" with which the speaker acted.

"I’m a bit surprised by the haste with which the speaker acted, especially since it is unclear from the Bowmans report what crime I have committed."

However, Herron has welcomed welcome the submission of the reports to the SAPS. "It will not be the first time the NPA throws out a dippy allegation."

He says when allegations of an improper procurement process for electric buses emerged in November 2017, he requested an investigation, adding he has nothing to hide.

"The report presents no allegation; no prima facie evidence, no direct evidence; nor indeed is there any document or person interviewed suggesting that I have been involved in the procurement process for MyCiTi buses at all.



"Despite the total absence of evidence, the report concludes that my role 'has not been sufficiently established.'"

