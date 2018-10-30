City of Ekurhuleni CFO Gugu Malaza suspended

It's understood Malaza was suspended on Monday after being informed on Friday of the City's intention, but she failed to provide reasons why she shouldn't be sanctioned.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni municipal council has suspended chief financial officer Gugu Malaza, pending an investigation into alleged non-disclosure of information about her dismissal from the SABC.

Malaza was sacked at the SABC in 2014 over procurement and financial irregularities.

The City's Phakamile Mbengashe explains: “The Ekurhuleni municipal council has on Thursday, 25 October 2018, taken the decision to suspend Ms. Gugu Pride Malaza the group chief financial officer of the City of Ekurhuleni.”

Mbengashe adds further investigations are currently being conducted by the City and should be concluded within the next three months.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)