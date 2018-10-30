Brian Hlongwa resigns as Gauteng ANC chief whip
In a statement, Hlongwa says his decision has been informed by the need to resolve an eight-year-long scandal involving him.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa has resigned as the chief whip in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.
Hlongwa and 11 other people are accused of involvement in irregular expenditure between 2006 and 2009.
He says the African National Congress (ANC) is committed to natural justice and his continued stay as chief whip in the legislature would distract the movement from its drive to unite, renew and create jobs.
Hlongwa appeared before the party’s integrity commission earlier this year to respond to corruption allegations against him.
The commission made recommendations to the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) which sat on Monday.
The outcome of that meeting is expected to be made public on Tuesday, particularly regarding Hlongwa’s fate within the PEC.
The ANC is also expected to announce the integrity commission’s recommendation on disgraced former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
