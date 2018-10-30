Beaumont inspires England Women to T20 warm up win over Proteas
The teams are both on the West Indian island for their respective pre-ICC Women’s World T20 training camps before the opening match on 09 November 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - Tammy Beaumont scored 48 runs as she helped set up England’s 17-run win over South Africa in an unofficial warm-up T20 match at the Liberta Sports Club in Antigua on Monday.
Beaumont’s knock came off 39 deliveries as the opener put away four boundaries and a six, guiding her side to 139/8 at the end of their allotted overs after they were put in to bat first. Captain Heather Knight (25) and Lauren Winfield (19) rounded off the innings’ most notable contributions while South Africa’s Sune Luus (2/27) and Shabnim Ismail (2/30) returned two wickets each.
It was another frustrating batting day for the Proteas as the top order once again struggled to fire. Opener Lizelle Lee top-scored with a quick-fire, 28-ball 33 (4 fours, 2 sixes) which was followed up only by Chloe Tryon who smashed 32 runs from 25 deliveries (3 fours) at number six.
The rest of the line-up could only add single figures to the scoreboard which, coupled with wickets falling in clusters, saw South Africa fall short in the end.
Lindsay Smith and Anya Shrubsole were the picks of the bowlers, both returning figures of 3/14 in their four overs.
South Africa will look to correct the day’s errors in their second and final unofficial warm-up match against India this Thursday.
