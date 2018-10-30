Bafana Bafana Andile Jali star in court for allegedly assaulting wife

It’s alleged that the couple had an argument and when his wife tried to go to the police station to open a case, Andile Jali attacked her and damaged her car in the process.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali has appeared in the Hatfield Magistrates Court for allegedly assaulting his wife.

It's alleged that the couple had an argument on Monday. It’s believed when his wife tried to go to the police station to open a case, Jali allegedly attacked her and damaged her car in the process.

The Mamelodi Sundowns player is reportedly facing expulsion from the club due to a drinking problem.

Earlier this year, he was arrested in Pretoria for drunken driving.

The police's Yeroboam Mbatsane says: “On Monday morning we received a report for malicious damage to property and domestic violence. A suspect appeared in court today.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)