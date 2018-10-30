ANC launches internal probe into R2 million VBS 'donation'

The party says it is only aware of a R250,000 transaction from Vele Investment, the majority shareholder in VBS.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has launched an internal investigation into reports of a R2 million donation connected to VBS Mutual Bank.

The party says it is only aware of a R250,000 transaction from Vele Investment, the majority shareholder in VBS bank.

This was meant for a table at the party’s 106th birthday celebrations.

The ANC says it is prepared to pay back any money it may have received illegally or from companies whose integrity is in question.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party has no business keeping stolen money and all donations received from VBS-linked companies will be paid back if found to be irregular.

“We should act to return such monies that would be coming from companies whose standing might be questionable.”

He says the alleged R2 million donation is questionable and internal investigations will reveal if it exists and from which company it is from.

At the same time, ANC Youth League in Limpopo wants provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza sacked.

That call comes as the party's integrity commission’s recommendation that the pair step down along with other ANC leaders who have been implicated in the VBS scandal.

WATCH: Seloba: This reckless VBS investments will affect service delivery