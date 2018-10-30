ANC in Gauteng disagrees with integrity commission over Hlongwa, Mahlangu

The Gauteng ANC PEC says the integrity commission has no jurisdiction when it comes to deciding on whether to revoke someone’s membership.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it doesn’t agree with the recommendation of its integrity commission that former Health MEC Brian Hlongwa and Qedani Mahlangu should have their membership revoked.

However, the party says it does agree with the commission that both Mahlangu and Hlongwa should not hold public office.

On Tuesday, Hlongwa resigned as chief whip in the Gauteng legislature while Mahlangu stepped down from her post as MEC following her involvement in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

A report by the special investigating unit earlier this year implicated Hlongwa in corrupt and fraudulent dealings worth R1.2 billion.

Spokesperson Tasneem Montara explains: “As the PEC we felt that was not the purview of the integrity commission. It was the purview of the disciplinary committee.”

She says the ANC NEC, which will be meeting over the weekend, should take a decision on the matter.

Mahlangu and Hlongwa will remain in the PEC until the provincial executive committee decides otherwise.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)