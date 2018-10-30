7 bodies found buried at Vlakfontein house

It is understood police responded to a complaint from a resident who'd detected a stench coming from a house in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of seven people, including four children, have been founded buried at a house in Vlakfontein in southern Johannesburg.

The police’s Mavela Masondo says: “A woman and three children were found buried. Police then proceeded to another backroom in the same yard and three more bodies were found of two female adults and a child.”

