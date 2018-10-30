3 life terms handed to KZN father over daughter's rape

The convicted rapist was caught in 2014 in Empangeni after neighbours heard the child scream.

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to three life terms for repeatedly raping his five-year-old daughter.

The convicted rapist was caught in 2014 in Empangeni after neighbours heard the child scream. Further investigations revealed that the man had attacked his daughter several times before he was finally cornered.

The police's Thulani Zwane said: “The man was sentenced yesterday [Monday] after the court heard how he raped his own daughter three times. A case of rape was opened at the local police station for further investigations and the case was taken by the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit at Empangeni. The father was then immediately arrested on the same day.”