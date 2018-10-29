Zim prophet slammed after claiming he has cure for HIV/Aids
Walter Magaya said he’d teamed up with an Indian firm to create herbal tablets that he claims can cure HIV/Aids.
HARARE - Doctors in Zimbabwe have criticised a popular local prophet for claiming that he’s found a cure for HIV/Aids.
Walter Magaya made the claim at a church service on Sunday.
Magaya is the leader of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries. He has tens of thousands of followers both inside and outside Zimbabwe.
On Sunday, he said he’d teamed up with an Indian firm to create herbal tablets that he claims can cure HIV/Aids.
In a statement on Monday, the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights says there’s been no evidence to prove those claims.
It’s also warning the claim could cause people to default on antiretroviral therapy, or expose them to harmful side effects of the herbs.
The Zimbabwe Medical Association has emphasised the need for patients who are on antiretroviral drugs to continue taking their medication.
